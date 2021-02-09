The Sechelt RCMP detachment is hoping someone can come forward as the Next of Kin for 63-year-old Peter William Koch.

Koch’s body and his capsized dingy were found after an extensive search by air and ground Monday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre sent out a helicopter from the 442 Squadron in Comox and a volunteer vessel from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue from the Sunshine Coast to help find him when he was reported missing.

Koch’s body was found by the helicopter at about 3 p.m. on the east side of the inlet near Porpoise Bay Provincial Park.

Anyone who may know Peter William Koch, or who may have information indicating his next of kin, is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or Constable. Karen Whitby at karen.whitby@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.