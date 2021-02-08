The RCMP is investigating a homicide on the North Island.

Sayward police were called to a home on Frenchman Road Saturday afternoon and once inside they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital but police say he died from wounds.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is now investigating and working with the Sayward RCMP detachment, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Police also confirmed that a Sayward man was initially taken into custody, but he was released as the investigation continues.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” said Staff Sargeant Kurt Bosnell of the VIIMCU.

“The investigation is in its early stages.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.