The Wounded Warriors BC team and their supporters at the finish line. (2020 Photo) (Supplied by John W. Penner)

For the first time since the Wounded Warrior Run started, it’s postponed its race and added an opportunity for you to participate.

Normally, competitors run relay-style from Port Hardy all the way down to Victoria to raise money.

This year, however, because of the pandemic and concerns around social gatherings, it’s switching up how things will work.

Sunday was the kickoff for the Wounded Warrior Virtual 10k Run.

It’s a way to raise money while adhering to the provincial guidelines.

On Sunday, you can head out in your community, track your distance all while raising money for the organization.

Everything collected from the virtual 10k will be used to support the main event, which was supposed to happen in late February.

For now, Run Director Jacqueline Zweng says this is another great way to connect us and keep the spirit alive.

“The opportunity to run virtually means we can spread the impact to every community as we know that now more than ever we need to bring a sense of hope. Thank you for joining us on this mission,” explains Jacqueline Zweng, Run Director.

If you would like to participate in the Virtual 10k run for Wounded Warriors, or want to learn more, visit their website.