Don’t let the sunshine fool you… Environment Canada expects much cooler conditions across B.C., including Vancouver Island.

It issued a special weather statement for East Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The statement is also in effect for the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove and Saltery Bay to Powell River.

Following what it called “a relatively mild first half of winter,” Environment Canada stated that a transition to much colder conditions will begin to roll out province-wide.

“Cold Arctic air is currently pushing southwards across the B.C. Interior, and towards the B.C. coast through the remainder of the weekend,” it said.

Environment Canada added that the cold air will be in place throughout the province by tomorrow (Feb. 8th), and persist for the remainder of the week.

“Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.”

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued for Vancouver Island, visit Environment Canada’s website.