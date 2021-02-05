On Thursday February 4, 2021, the Green Thumb Nursery located on Hammond Bay Road was broken into. Security cameras were activated at 4:40 am as one of their service trucks was being driven out the front gate, along with a 20-ton wood splitter.

It appeared thieves entered the nursery by climbing over the perimeter fence on the north side of the property. Once on the property, one of their sheds was rummaged through until such time keys for the truck were found.

The stolen truck is a late 80’s burgundy coloured Ford Ranger pickup, that was only used for work in the nursery. It had no insurance, no plates and was in poor mechanical condition. Owners were doubtful the truck could be driven any significant distance.

After breaking the lock off of the front gate, the truck was driven in an unknown direction. Of note, there were at least fifty assorted stickers attached to the rear window of the truck. The yellow Champion wood splitter would have been loaded into the back of the truck.

Investigators found evidence by the front gate, most likely left behind by an individual standing look out during the break and enter. If anyone has information on this incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-4078.

The investigation is continuing.