A winter wellness program is encouraging participants to walk the number of steps equivalent to the distance from Nanaimo to Victoria. The “Walk On” Winter Wellness Challenge will take place from February 8 to March 19, 2021.

To participate:

Track steps each day or distance walked by using a tracking device or app of your choice (Fitbit, smartphone, smartwatch, pedometer, computer or a mobile app such as mapmywalk). If participants don’t have a tracking device, the first 20 people to email parksandrecreation@nanaimo.ca will be given a pedometer to keep and use.

Input step data each day into the form on the online at www.nanaimo.ca/goto/walk-on-challenge; a Step/Km Converter can be found on the page.

Each Friday, weekly progress from participants will be collected and tallied.

Each Monday, participant totals will be shared on our Results Board on the website .

The challenge is a partnership between the City of Nanaimo and New Balance Nanaimo. Each week, a name will be drawn for prizes, which are based on participation rather than total distance walked. The more times walkers input their data, the more ballots are entered for a chance to win weekly and the grand prize draw.

City of Nanaimo Recreation Coordinator Deborah Beck says “Walking is one of the easiest and most economic ways to be healthy. It increases your heart health, can lower your risk of disease, helps to maintain a healthy body weight, is easy on your joints, and it releases endorphins which can make you happy! We invite the community to participate in this challenge as way to enjoy our mild climate in the winter while keeping ourselves healthy.”

Participants are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols when walking in public spaces. At the end of the six-week challenge, New Balance Nanaimo will be giving the grand prize winner a brand new pair of running shoes with a value of up to $200.