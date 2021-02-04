COVID-19 is impacting Vancouver Island schools.

Since Jan. 20th, Island Health has reported 12 exposures, mostly at schools on the central island.

There have been four In Nanaimo-Ladysmith, four in Cowichan, two in Parksville Qualicum, and two in Victoria.

This includes clusters at two Nanaimo schools: Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School on Jan. 28th, and Bayview Elementary on January 25th, 27th, 28th, 29th and February 1st.

There have been no reported exposures in schools in Campbell River, the Comox Valley, and Port Hardy over that time period.

As for the island as a whole, there have been 167 active cases on the central island, 54 on the south island, and just seven on the north island which includes the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Port Hardy.