Sunshine Coast RCMP looking for Lernowich
Photo of Jarrett Lernowich, who is wanted on a number of charges. Photo supplied by Sunshine Coast RCMP.
The Sunshine Coast RCMP wants your help in finding a 33-year-old man wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants.
Jarrett Lernowich has outstanding charges from Assault, Break and Enter, and Theft and Mischief.
He’s a white man, standing five foot nine, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium build, with blue eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lernowich, call the Sunshine Coast RCMP non-emergency line at 604-885-2266.