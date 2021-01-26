A Nanaimo transit bus driver is being applauded for stepping forward to help save a life.

On its Facebook page, the Regional District of Nanaimo has posted that as the driver, only identified as Terry, was approaching a stop on his route in downtown Nanaimo on Friday, he was waved down by a group of frantic people.

He stopped and got off his bus to discover a woman unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk.

The driver is a former paramedic and responded immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then performing CPR on the woman.

An ambulance quickly arrived and took the woman to the hospital.