Discount offered on licences purchased on or before February 28

The City of Nanaimo is reminding dog owners to make sure they get their 2021 dog licenses.

New licences must be purchased in person, at the City of Nanaimo’s Services and Resource Centre (411 Dunsmuir Street) and the Nanaimo Animal Shelter (1260 Nanaimo Lakes Road).

Renewals may be purchased in person or online at www.nanaimo.ca.

The City is sending renewal notices out this week. Licenses are required for every dog in Nanaimo over the age of 12 weeks. City of Nanaimo Manager of Revenue Services Barbara Wardill says “Dog licences are an important part of having a dog. Every year, hundreds of dogs are quickly reunited with their owners because they were found wearing a current licence tag.”

Licences are sold for $30.00 with a $5.00 discount on purchases made on or before February 28 of the licencing year. If a resident becomes the owner of a new dog after July 1 of the licencing year, the fee is reduced to $20.00.

The City says one hundred per cent of the fees collected from dog licences go toward the costs of operating the Nanaimo Animal Shelter, including care and adoption.