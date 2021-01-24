Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

Community groups in Nanaimo and Sechelt are receiving significant funding through provincial grants.

The Sunshine Coast Community Services Society is one of five communities receiving a $250,000 grant.

The money will be used to build a commercial kitchen to address food insecurity on the coast, along with affordable housing projects for women and children in the region.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island, based in Nanaimo, is receiving more than $154,454, which will be used to buy two 24-passenger buses.

Fifty-three not-for-profits in 29 communities are receiving $5,000,000 in capital grants.