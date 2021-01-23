The Sunshine Coast Regional District is asking people using ATVs and snowmobiles to stay off the Dakota Ridge Trails.

In recent weeks, trails have been ripped up by off-road vehicles.

The SCRD said it’s important to ensure people can get around safely and can easily locate trails, especially if they’re new to the area.

“It is unfortunate to see a few people destroying the hard work of our amazing Dakota Ridge volunteers,” says Ian Hall, General Manager of Planning & Development. “We want Dakota Ridge to continue to be an incredible area for recreation for Sunshine Coast residents so please if you are driving an off-road vehicle, keep it off the trails.”

