A City of Nanaimo employee fired in 2018 after being at the centre of numerous City conflicts has been hired by the Federal Government.

Tracy Fleck, who previously went by the name of Tracy Samra, was arrested in January of 2018 on charges of uttering threats at or near City Hall.

The City also released documents showing personal charges on Samra’s work credit card, something she defended in a letter to the local newspaper, saying such expenses were allowed as long as the city was reimbursed.

After her termination, Fleck produced a short student film about a city manager trying to be an agent of change.

Fleck has since filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against the City of Nanaimo, former mayor Bill McKay and current councillor Sheryl Armstrong. The case is still pending.

The government confirms to our newsroom that Samra, who now goes by the name Tracy Fleck, has been hired as the Director General of Indigenous Partnership Office West, with the Department of Natural Resources.

In the job description, required experiences includes “Significant* experience nurturing relationships and delivering meaningful engagement and two-way dialogue with Indigenous groups to advance reconciliation and government priorities to mitigate impacts on Indigenous rights and interests”

According to the posting, the position is one of the most senior federal public servants in British Columbia, and “requires a consensus builder to work collaboratively with Indigenous groups on important issues in the natural resources sector.

The position is responsible for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMX) and Line 3 Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committees, as well as the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships Program, and is a member of the British Columbia Federal Council.”