The Nanaimo RCMP is continuing their investigation into the pedestrian fatality on Bowen Road, that occurred on December 30th, 2020. As part of the investigation, both north and southbound lanes, on Bowen Road from Dufferin Crescent to Pryde Ave, will be closed intermittently today, between 2 pm and 3 pm .

RCMP say “The closures will be for a few minutes at a time however, it will provide the officers involved enough time and a safe environment to carry out their measurements.”