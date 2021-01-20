The RCMP is asking people to steer clear of a park on Salt Spring Island, to allow its bomb disposal unit to investigate a suspicious item.

Just after 9:00am today, police were called a concerned citizen about an item left in the north end of Drummond Park.

The cylindrical shaped device raised the suspicion of the passerby, and they reported it to the police.

Salt Spring RCMP members could not determine what it was, so they called the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

Salt Spring RCMP Detachment Commander Clive Seabrook said the passerby did the right thing by calling the police.

“We are very fortunate to have experts available at moment’s notice not only to give a professional opinion, but come over and examine suspicious devices.”

The Salt Spring RCMP is asking people to avoid the area while they await the arrival of the EDU team, and urges anyone with information on this item to call the police by phone (250) 537-5555, email: saltspring@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.