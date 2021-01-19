Don’t take off your winter tires just yet.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says so far this winter, it’s been pretty mild and warm but that will change this weekend when we shift to a cooler weather pattern, which could bring the possibility of snow.

“We might start to see that later this week into the weekend, winter finally arrives as we start to get lows that are below the freezing mark. Maybe even high temperatures below 5 degrees. The normal high this year is 6 and the low is 0 so it’ll be a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year,” explains Sekhon.

“It’s always a tricky forecast when it comes to snow on Vancouver Island but we are tracking this system that will be sliding down the coast from the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday night probably into Sunday and that is where we’re expected to get at least some snow on Vancouver Island.”

Sekhon says it’s hard to predict just how much snow will be coming right now, but you should be as prepared as possible heading into this weekend.

“Take the next few days while we still have fairly pleasant weather to just make sure you have your supplies ready, any emergency supplies. Make sure your vehicle is equipped to deal with some snow, your home is prepared for below-freezing temperatures,” added Sekhon.

He also predicts that after this week, temperatures will drop off and it will officially feel like winter on the island.

To see the most up-to-date weather forecast for the island, visit the Environment Canada website.