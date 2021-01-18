Two warming centres are open in Nanaimo, to answer the urgent need for respite from cold weather for people experiencing homelessness.

More than 430 people in Nanaimo are living unsheltered according to the March 2020 Point in Time count.

The warming centres, in partnership with United Way, non-profit service providers and support from the City of Nanaimo, will be open from January 18 to March 31. They will operate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and have space for 10 to 15 guests at a time. Offering hot drinks and snacks, the warming centres will provide a warm and safe space for people who need it most during the coldest months of the year.

Warming centres will be open at the following locations:

489 Wallace – operated by the Society for Equity, Inclusion and Advocacy, open Monday to Saturday

285 Prideaux – operated by 7-10 Club, open seven days a week

“We are grateful to help our vulnerable neighbours find a safe, warm, dry place to be during the day thanks to the federal government’s support and our local community service providers,” says Signy Madden, Executive Director, United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island.

“We have worked hard to get these warming centres open for our neighbours when they need it the most, but it’s not a solution to house the over 600 people experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo. We will continue to advocate for further resources, so we can keep helping our community.”

“Given the high percentage of homeless individuals in Nanaimo that are living unsheltered resources to provide them warming opportunities are long overdue. We are working hard with our partners to support these individuals with a warm, safe place to rest during the day and to get resources to survive outside in the winter weather,” says Chantale Roelens, Executive Director, Society for Equity, Inclusion and Advocacy.

Capacity at each warming centre is limited to implement COVID-19 safety requirements to keep clients and staff safe during the pandemic.

Approximately $110,000 in funding was granted through United Way and the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home Strategy. The funds were directed by the Nanaimo Homeless Coalition for the operational costs associated with running the two warming centres.

Links:

https://www.uwcnvi.ca/covid-19/covid-19-funding

https://nanaimohomelesscoalition.ca/reaching-home/

https://www.facebook.com/nanaimo710club/

https://www.seia.ca/