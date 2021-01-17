District of Sechelt logo. Supplied by District of Sechelt Facebook page.

The District of Sechelt has served notice that it intends to engage residents in the alternative approval process (AAP), increasing annual taxes by $31.29 (based on properties valued at $638,000).

The district plans to borrow up to three million dollars to fund the cost of design and construction of a new Public Works and Parks Operations building.

Portables and tents are being used to house equipment and staff.

If more than ten percent of eligible voters (860) sign an elector response form opposing the proposal, it will cause a referendum.

At the time of signing the form resident electors and non-resident property electors must be:

18-years (or older)

Canadian citizen

BC resident for at least six months

Lived in District of Sechelt for at least 30 days

Not be disqualified under any law or enactment from voting in a local election

At the time of signing the form non-resident property electors must be

Elector responses need to be submitted to the district by 4 pm on February 26, 2021.

Forms are available at the municipal hall at 5797 Cowrie Street from 10 am to 3 pm Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays).

They are also available at the Sechelt Library (5797 Cowrie Street) during regular business hours and here.