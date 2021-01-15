Sechelt, BC – January 15, 2021

On three occasions in the last two months, dead animals have been dropped off at the South Coast Green Waste Drop-off Depot in Gibsons.

The most recent case occurred Sunday, January 10, when an alert community member who was dropping off garden waste noticed animal remains and notified staff of the issue.

The Regional District wants people to know that animal remains, domestic or wild, should never be included as green waste.

A list of items accepted as part of the green waste recycling program can be found at this link on the SCRD’s website.

If you have questions about what may or may not belong at any of the SCRD’s waste facilities you can

find the answer here on the SCRD Website: https://www.scrd.ca/disposal-fees.