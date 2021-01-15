The RCMP is looking for the owners of a high-end bike, and a couple of canoes.

On Christmas Eve, police stopped a cyclist who was riding erratically and not wearing a helmet.

At approximately 1:30 pm a patrol officer noticed a man riding a bike without a helmet and on the wrong side of the road.

When the officer stopped to speak with the individual, he noticed that the bike was covered in duct tape, and that the serial number was also covered over in tape. The Rock Shox components were also covered in duct tape, making the bike appear to be grey in colour.

The rider surrendered the bike, unable to explain how it came to be in his possession.

The bike is a green/grey Giant Reign with an estimated value of $2500-$3000.

If you have any information on the ownership of this bike, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-45715.

On Gabriola Island, a couple of canoes were found washed up on shore. They appear to be older, and likely broke loose during recent high winds.

If you have information on the ownership of either canoe, please call the Gabriola Island RCMP detachment at 250-247-8333.