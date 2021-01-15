At least ten people in Nanaimo recently had their lives disrupted, after someone slashed the tires on their car.

The RCMP put out a news release, asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or susptects.

“Between January 12th and January 14th the Nanaimo RCMP received ten reports from vehicle owners of their tires being slashed. In almost all cases the tires were destroyed. The incidents occurred overnight at various locations throughout central Nanaimo, and the areas targeted were Country Club Drive, Ross Road, Bournemouth Road, Meredith Road and Boxwood Road.

Investigators determined that in all cases, the vehicles were parked on the street in front of homes, condos or apartment buildings. Either one or two tires on the same side of the vehicle were slashed by a sharp object. To date, there are no suspects or witnesses and the damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

“These events are absolutely senseless and have caused considerable financial strain to many. Vehicle owners were also tasked with making alternate arrangements to get to work, finding rides for their kids to school and having to replace their tires, “said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If anyone has information on any of these incidents, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-1490.”