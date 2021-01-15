Nanaimo and Duncan are a step closer to having bus service between the two cities.

After a public survey, both centres were presented with a recommendation of 7 round trips per day during the week, and 6 on Saturday.

The option was approved by the Cowichan Valley and Nanaimo Regional Districts this week.

While the service will improve connections between the two centres, Nanaimo Mayor Lenoard Krog commented that the service also fits with the environmental initiatives of the area, suggesting that people may choose to take the bus, instead of their car.

The next step is for the parties to agree on cost-sharing and operations for the route, which should be done by April.