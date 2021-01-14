Nanaimo residents are being reminded that the new solid waste collection schedules are in effect this week.

Some new routes are being added in 2021, and existing routes are being modified. The City says this will increase efficiency and limit collection delays.

City of Nanaimo Sanitation, Recycling and Cemeteries ManagerTaaj Daliran says “Transitioning to the newly optimized routes in mid-January will reduce unnecessary driving distances, maintenance costs, fuel consumption and carbon emissions while increasing the efficiency and reliability of our curbside collection services. Please make sure to double check your 2021 curbside collection schedule to see how your route may be affected.”

Transitions to new routes are taking place over a period of two weeks, including weekends between January 16 and 30, 2021. Residents are asked to check their curbside collection schedule carefully for the rest of this month, as some collection days may not follow a regular pattern. Carts should be placed out at the curb by 8:00 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.

You should have received a hard copy of the schedule in the mail in December. Residents who wish to receive a simplified version of the schedule are asked to email SortTossRoll@Nanaimo.ca or call 250-758-5222.

To view an online version of the curbside collection schedule, visit www.nanaimo.ca/goto/GarbageCalendars or download the Nanaimo Recycles app for free from the App Store or Google Play.