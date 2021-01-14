RCMP are still investigating, after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a motor vehicle. It happened at approximately 10:15 pm on Monday January 11, 2021, near the intersection of Estevan and Departure Bay Road.

Police, Fire and EHS attended. Investigators spoke with the driver, age 43 and several witnesses. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Nanaimo hospital.

Investigators were told that the prior to the collision, the victim had been jogging southbound along Departure Bay Road. At one point, she decided to run across Estevan Road in the direction of the Island Highway, when she was struck by a Volkswagen Golf that was attempting to turn left onto Estevan Road.

The victim was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the collision. Alcohol and drugs have been ruled out on part of the driver and victim.

Investigators examined a number of factors that may have contributed to the collision: namely, weather, road and lighting conditions, actions of the driver and that of the victim.

The driver was issued with a violation ticket for operating a motor vehicle without a valid BC drivers license and her vehicle was towed from the scene. The investigation is continuing.