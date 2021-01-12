Nanaimo RCMP say three adults have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a 3 vehicle collision on the Duke Point Highway.

It happened at around 7:40 am on Tuesday January 12, 2021, along the Duke Point highway, 1 km from the Highway 1 intersection.

Investigators say it appears a westbound van occupied by two adults, crossed over the centre line and collided with an eastbound semi-tractor, causing the semi-tractor to go off the roadway left. Immediately afterwards, a westbound pickup collided with the van.

A female passenger in the van was ejected onto the roadway. She, the driver of the pickup and the driver of the semi-tractor all received serious injuries.

The pick up driver was airlifted to Victoria hospital while the other two were taken to the Nanaimo hospital. The driver of the van received only minor injuries but was also taken to the Nanaimo hospital. All three vehicles were destroyed and the highway will be closed for most of the day.

Investigators are asking if any drivers who were at the scene and have dash cam video or cell phone footage, to please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-1374.