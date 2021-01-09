Northern resident killer whale with calf. Photo supplied by Fisheries and Oceans Canada Facebook page.

For the first time in more than two decades, a Department of Fisheries and Oceans researcher spotted a family of northern resident killer whales off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Members of the A5-pod were seen earlier this week in the Broughton Archipelago.

Making this news even better, a healthy calf was seen with the pod.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, like the southern residents, these orcas rely entirely on salmon for food.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said northern and southern residents aren’t related, they are, “acoustically, genetically, and culturally distinct.”

The northern resident’s territory ranges from Washington State to Alaska.