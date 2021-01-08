The first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region was Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (phot from Northern Health)

The first phase of vaccine rollouts across the country will see a limited and steady supply of doses from January until March.

Canada’s Public Health Agency says to expect a significant ramp-up leading into April and the rest of the second quarter of the year.

According to the agency, a total of six million doses are expected to be given to Canadians by the end of March.

With shipments of the Moderna vaccine arriving every three weeks, they say the end of next week should see 171,600 doses delivered.

Deliveries of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine on the other hand will continue on a weekly basis.

The agency says this week 124,800 doses were delivered to 68 different vaccine delivery sites across the nation, with about 208,650 shots expected weekly throughout January.