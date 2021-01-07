The COVID-19 curve is trending upward again in B.C.

As a result, chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, says B.C.’s restrictions gatherings and events have been extended to Feb. 5th.

“This means that the same requirements that we have had, including restrictions on social gatherings in people’s homes, on all events in public venues and private venues, and the restrictions on sports activities continue to apply,” she explained.

Dr. Henry says these orders allow our healthcare system, schools, and essential workplaces to stay open.

“We know the transmission is less likely to occur in these controlled environments that have the many layers of protection in place,” she said. “It’s what we do outside of these environments and in our homes and workplaces, that is a concern.”

In today’s update, the province reported 761 new cases, including 23 on Vancouver Island and 94 in Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River.

There are now 372 people hospitalized with the virus, 74 of whom are in ICU.

Eight more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 970 COVID-19 related deaths in BC.