Bottles of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash.

In another letter, Chief Mike Wyse has confirmed that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Snuneymuxw First Nation, bringing the total to 19.

The shelter-in-place order is still in effect and nation members are asked to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus.

However, the nation has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and is rolling it out today and tomorrow between 9 am and 4 pm at the recreation centre at 1145 Totem Road.

The vaccination is available at the Recreation Centre on Totem Road, but Elders have priority and will get the vaccine first.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered 28 days after the first dose.

Vaccine recipients need to register with staff on-site and you need to bring some items with you to get the first shot.

Face masks and hand sanitization is required upon entry

Bring your BC Services Card number with you

Individuals will be invited to a vaccination station where a nurse will review their information and ask any necessary questions

For your safety, you are asked to wait 15 minutes in a designated area after receiving the vaccination

After vaccination, public safety measures will remain in effect. You are asked to continue following the shelter-at-home order, wear masks, practice physical distancing, and wash hands.

You must be 18 or older to receive the shot and the vaccine is NOT recommended for specific demographics:

People under 18

Pregnant women

People who are immunocompromised (undergoing chemotherapy or who have had an organ transplant)

If you have any questions, call Joan Brown at 250-816-7534.