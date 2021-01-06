The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Shai Ilan who is the subject of ten outstanding arrest warrants. Ilan failed to appear in Nanaimo Provincial court on October 2, 2020. As a result a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators believe Ilan is actively evading police and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The warrants for Ilan range from trafficking under the CDSA x 2 (heroin, fentanyl), possession for purpose of trafficking x 4 (heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine), and breaching the terms of his release conditions x 4. The drug charges and subsequent breaches, stem from numerous interactions and investigations with Ilan, which took place during 2019 and 2020.

Ilan is a white male, 5 ft. 11, 180 pounds. The picture above was taken within the last year. If you have information on the location of Shai Ilan, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2020-1472.