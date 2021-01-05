Anyone looking to further their education is welcome to take part in three virtual open houses later this month.

Through a release, Vancouver Island University is offering Discovery Days (the biggest on-campus event for high school students) and Experience VIU through three interactive, virtual days.

These sessions offer prospective students an opportunity to recruiters and educational advisors who can answer questions about programs, resources for students, and how to finance your post-secondary education. There are also videos, including the Chemistry department’s “explosive experiments” video.

The virtual events are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Saturday, January 16 (9am-2pm)

Wednesday, January 20 (1-6:30 pm)

Thursday, January 21 (1-6:30 pm)

Those interested in attending don’t have to stay for the entire block of time, they can drop in any in the above windows.