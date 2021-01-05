The Nanaimo RCMP says the Serious Crime Unit has completed their investigation into the death of a 59-year-old man, whose body was found in the early morning hours of December 26, 2020, in the Old City Quarter.

The man was found in a lane, in the 400 block of Fitzwilliam St.

In the course of the investigation, police invetigated reports that loud noises were heard at around 11 pm on December 25th, in the vicinity of where the man was found.

Investigators concluded that these reports were not connected in any way to his death.

A forensic autopsy was completed on December 31, 2020 and foul play has been ruled out as a cause of death.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised and is continuing with their investigation.