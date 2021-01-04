British Columbia is recording 2,211 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday.

On Vancouver Island, 64 new cases were reported and 389 were announced for the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

There were also 45 new deaths recorded as a result of the virus.

In the first briefing of the New Year, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave an outlook on how the vaccine will roll-out this year.

She said that starts with around one hundred and 50 thousand people getting it from now until February.

Dr. Henry is also reminding British Columbians that now is the most important time to follow provincial health guidelines, monitor yourself for systems and stay cautious as vaccines and our own actions will help limit transmission.