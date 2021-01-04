The RDN has issued two Evacuation Alerts. Photo supplied by RDN Facebook page.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has rescinded the evacuation alerts for Wilkinson Road (Nanaimo) and Martindale Road (Parksville) residents.

The alert was issued at 3 pm on Saturday, as the Nanaimo River was expected to overflow at Wilkinson Road and the Englishmen River was expected to overflow at Martindale Road.

More information is available by calling RDN Emergency Services at 250-390-6565/250-954-1001 or here.