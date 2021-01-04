Snuneymuxw First Nation office. Photo supplied by Snuneymuxw First Nation Facebook page.

In a letter to nation members, Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse has confirmed more COVID-19 cases in the nation.

There are now 12 cases in the local first nation.

On January 1st, Chief Mike Wyse issued a shelter-in-place order asking nation members to follow the order, stay home, protect themselves and their families.

“Significantly reducing movement and interactions within our community is critical at this time,” said Wyse. “The more you go outside your home and interact and gather with people, the risk for transmission increases.”

During this order, the QQS (Qwam Qwam Stuwixwulh) school is closed.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools is supporting Snuneymuxw students with remote learning throughout the shelter-at-home order.

“(QQS) Principal Kevin Brand is in the process of contacting students and families to support them and share the plan going forward,” said Wyse.

Wyse thanks Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools, medical health officers, First Nations Health Authority, Island Health, and others for their support during this time.