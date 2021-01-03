The RDN has issued two Evacuation Alerts. Photo supplied by RDN Facebook page.

The Regional District of Nanaimo issued two evacuation alerts for properties along the Nanaimo River.

The locations are at 1698 Wilkinson Road, where the Nanaimo River is expected to overflow, and at 380 Martindale Road in Parksville where the Englishman River may breach its banks.

A flood watch was issued by the BC Rivers Forecast Centre for the Nanaimo River and the Englishmen River.

The centre had issued a high streamflow advisory for Southern Vancouver Island. A high streamflow advisory is also in effect on the Sunshine Coast and the South Coast. According to the BC Rivers Forecast Centre, rapid increases in river levels were observed Saturday morning and flows continued to rise into Saturday evening.

The RDN has a list of recommendations for affected residents on Wilkinson Road and Martindale Road.

These alerts will be reassessed Monday.

