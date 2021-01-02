Snuneymuxw First Nation office. Photo supplied by Snuneymuxw First Nation Facebook page.

Members of the Snuneynuxw First Nation are subject to a shelter-in-place order following more positive COVID-19 cases.

Seven cases have been confirmed in the First Nation.

The affected individuals are self-isolating, and contact tracing is ongoing.

Chief Mike Wyse released a letter to nation members on New Year’s Eve stating that a COVID-19 taskforce is working under the leadership of the Chief and Council and will follow plans, policies, and procedures.

Council is going to engage in daily meetings with the First Nations Health Authority, Island Health, Indigenous Services Canada, and Emergency Management BC.

Nation members are asked to stay home.