There is an additional case of COVID-19 related to the outbreak at a long-term care home in Nanaimo.

Six residents of Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence have tested positive for COVID-19 and the new case was found through mass testing.

Confirmation was received on New Year’s Eve and communication with residents, families, and staff is ongoing.

The origin of the outbreak is being investigated.

According to an Island Health release, The following steps have been taken as part of the outbreak response at the home:

COVID-positive residents have been isolated to their rooms;

The affected units have been isolated from the rest of the building;

Staff movement on the affected units is restricted;

All visitation, admissions, and transfers have been stopped;

Enhanced cleaning protocols and use of personal protective equipment;

Island Health continues to have a presence at the home to support the outbreak response;

Staffing levels and supply of personal protective equipment are being closely monitored and Island Health is supporting where needed, to ensure safe resident care continues

Two first floor units are affected.

Meantime, The Gardens at Qualicum Beach outbreak has been declared over, and admissions to the facility resume Monday.