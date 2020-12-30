BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island, and sailings to and from some of the gulf islands.

Sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled “due to adverse weather conditions – high winds and sea state.”

Sailings have been cancelled this afternoon for Port McNeill to Sointula, and between Cortez and Quadra Islands near Campbell River.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a high wind warning for parts of Eastern Vancouver Island, with wind peaking in Port Hardy tonight at 90 kph. The wind should die down some time tomorrow morning.

Travellers are advised to watch the BC Ferries web site for sailing updates.