Island Health officials are on site, after three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence long-term care home in Nanaimo.

The new cases were in residents, and were detected through mass-testing performed December 28. Confirmation of these positive results came on December 29. Communication with residents, families and staff is underway.

In total, five residents have tested positive related to this outbreak. All COVID-positive residents are located on the same unit, which is the only one in the facility currently affected by the outbreak.

Island Health issued the following information:

“Beginning immediately, all residents and staff who have worked at the site will be tested for COVID-19. Island Health’s Public Health team will attend the site to expedite and support this process.

Malaspina is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences. The residents who tested positive have been isolated to their rooms, and the affected unit has been isolated from the rest of the building. The outbreak remains limited to one unit on the first floor of the facility at this time. Admissions, transfers and visitation to the site have been stopped.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Island Health is working with Chartwell Malaspina leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.

During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.”