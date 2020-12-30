All air passengers will now have to have obtained a negative COVID-19 test three days before arriving in Canada.

Federal officials announced the move on Wednesday and say it comes in an effort to control the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They also announced the number of Canada Border Service Agency agents will increase at border crossings and airports.

No timeline was given for when the measures will take effect but officials said they will be implemented “quickly”.

They also strongly advised against travel unless absolutely necessary.