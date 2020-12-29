Health officials are working to contain a Covid 19 outbreak at a Nanaimo long term care home.

Island Health identified one additional case of COVID-19 related to the outbreak which was declared at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence long-term care home in Nanaimo. The facility is located behind the Chase River mall, at the south end.

A second resident, who is a close contact of the first confirmed case, has tested positive for COVID-19. Confirmation of this positive result came Monday, December 28. Communication with residents, families and staff is underway.

In a news release from Island Health, the Authority said the following:

“Island Health’s public health team is working with Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence staff to carry out contact tracing to determine how the virus was introduced into the facility and to minimize potential for spread. As per the testing strategy defined by the Medical Health Officer, testing of residents and staff is underway with public health support on site.

Malaspina is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences. The residents who tested positive have been isolated to their rooms, and the affected unit has been isolated from the rest of the building. The outbreak remains limited to one unit on the first floor of the facility at this time. Admissions, transfers and visitation to the site have been stopped.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Island Health is working with Chartwell Malaspina leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.

The following measures have been proactively implemented at the site:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care;

Visitors are restricted throughout the facility;

Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted;

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced;

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.”