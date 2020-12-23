A large contingent of police officers including Police Dog Services, Emergency Response officers and General Duty officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged within the city limits. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 am on Wednesday December 23, 2020, in the 3100 block of Barons Road.

A witness told police she heard a loud pop and then saw an unknown male discharge, what appeared to be a rifle. Officers met with the complainant and removed her to a position of safety.

Officers quickly spotted the suspect and managed to engage him in conversation. The officers then entered his apartment and found two rifle style BB guns, one of which had recently been fired.

The 66-year-old man and lone occupant of the apartment told the officers he had recently purchased one of the BB guns for Christmas, and was trying it out. He foolishly decided to shoot at a tin can he had placed a short distance from his ground level balcony.

The officers promptly admonished him for his behaviour which caused seven officers to be diverted from their regular duties. The man was extremely apologetic and told the officers he just wasn’t thinking properly.

In the spirit of Christmas and electing to use their discretionary powers, he was not charged and the BB guns were not seized. He was told that the City of Nanaimo has a bylaw that applies to the discharge of any firearm within the city limit.

The bylaw applies to any firearm that uses a propellant, explosives, compressed air or is spring loaded. The bylaw also applies to long bows and cross bows and carries with it a $2000.