Thousands more people in rural and Indigenous communities are benefiting from improved high-speed internet thanks to provincial Investments in Connectivity Infrastructure projects.

The province says this year, projects were completed in 147 communities, benefiting an estimated 11,121 households.

Since July 2017, projects to improve high-speed internet access across B.C have been underway or completed in over 500 communities, including 87 Indigenous communities.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us. Due to COVID-19, we have seen how connectivity is an essential service that British Columbians deserve to have access to,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services.

“I want to extend my deep appreciation to everyone who has worked with us to connect more homes and businesses during this difficult time. Together, we will continue to expand connectivity and support people as our economy recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Two connectivity projects have also been recently completed with support from the Connecting British Columbia Program, in the T’exelcemc in Williams Lake 1 (Williams Lake First Nation) and the community of South Hazelton.

B.C says it continues to invest in the Connecting British Columbia program to move the province closer to a future where all people in B.C. have reliable, affordable broadband.

To learn more about the project, visit the Government of British Columbia website.