A nine-month-old Husky was shot and killed in Halfmoon Bay after a neighbour mistakenly thought she was a coyote.

After speaking with the neighbour, Sunshine Coast RCMP say the man thought a coyote was going after his chickens and shot Luna with a shotgun.

She was rushed to a veterinarian but succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate and are working alongside partners at the BC Conservation Service and the SPCA.