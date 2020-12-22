Tahsis Inlet, located midway up the west coast of the Vancouver Island, tops the list of B.C.'s top boating destinations for 2019. (Supplied by Tahsis Tourism)

More support is here for B.C’s tourism sector.

The province is responding to the recommendations of the Tourism Task Force by creating a dedicated relief funding stream to quickly support people and businesses in B.C.’s tourism sector.

“This has been the most challenging year that people working in the tourism sector have ever faced, and while news about vaccines arriving in British Columbia gives us reason to be hopeful, we aren’t through this storm yet,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“This dedicated relief funding for the tourism sector will help people get through these next few months so we can welcome visitors back to our beautiful province once it’s safe to do so.”

In total, $105 million dollars will be heading to tourism organizations and businesses who need it most during these tough times, including 5 million for Indigenous Tourism BC to administer relief grant funding targeted for Indigenous businesses.

The province says Indigenous tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments of B.C.’s tourism industry, but they often face additional challenges that may impact their ability to recover, such as barriers to accessing financing and operating in remote locations where connectivity and business services may be limited.

The money will be distributed through the existing Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant Program, which received an update on Monday, making it easier for businesses to apply.

Adjustments to the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant Program have already been implemented and the Indigenous tourism relief grant program will launch early in the New Year.

