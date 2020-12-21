The Nanaimo RCMP is advising motorists that some roads in Nanaimo are considered treacherous and should be avoided.

Snow has blanketed many of the streets in Nanaimo, with the north end experiencing a heavy snow fall. Roads with significant grade, such as Rutherford Road and Turner Road, should be avoided.

City of Nanaimo plows have recently cleared most of Rutherford Road, however, snow is continuing to accumulate and at this time, Turner Road is not deemed safe.

More road closures are expected throughout the day. If your vehicle is not equipped with snow tires and you do not have experience with winter driving, don’t drive.

Additionally, ensure your windows are clear, lights are on and that you have supplies to assist if your vehicle goes off the roadway.