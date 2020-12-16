Following the recent theft of parcels from doorsteps at Nanaimo homes, a 31-year old woman and a 33-year old man were arrested in connection with the thefts on Sunday afternoon.

Using home security footage and tips from the public, the RCMP identified two people of interest.

The pair was arrested during a traffic stop and police also found what appears to be stolen mail.

It will be examined to verify whether it’s stolen and more charges could be laid.

The pair now faces theft under five-thousand dollars charges, and the man could face drug possession charges.

Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP says the public was very helpful as a number of tips were received that moved the investigation along.