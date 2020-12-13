School advisory councils in the Nanaimo/Sunshine Coast regions, as well as the rest of the province, are getting some funding to ensure extracurricular activities are available when students can safely participate.

It’s all thanks to more than $11 million in funding through the B.C. government’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The program works to keep activities that benefit the social, cultural, and physical health and well-being of students afloat.

K-12 students are given support for experiences like student publications, grad ceremonies, and sports or playground equipment, as well as writing, drama, and music clubs thanks to the grants program.

List for the Nanaimo/Sunshine Coast Schools:

Bowser Bowser Elementary School P.A.C.

Errington Errington Elementary School P.A.C. $6,000.00

Galiano Island Galiano Island Community School PAC $1,020.00

Cedar Grove Elementary School Parent Advisory Council $4,820.00

Elphinstone Secondary School Parent Advisory Council $10,940.00

Gibsons Elementary Community School PAC $7,040.00

Langdale Elementary School PAC $2,020.00

Sunshine Coast Alternate School Support Group $2,260.00

Ruth King Elementary Parent Advisory Council $6,240.00

Lantzville Seaview Parent Advisory Council $5,240.00

Aspengrove School Parent Volunteer Committee $5,360.00

Madeira Park Elementary School PAC $1,540.00

Madeira Park Pender Harbour Secondary School $1,580.00

Bayview Elementary School PAC $3,780.00

Cedar Community Secondary School PAC $5,040.00

Chase River Elementary School PAC $4,780.00

Cilaire School P.A.C. $3,780.00

Cinnabar Valley Elementary School PAC $5,960.00

Coal Tyee Elementary School PAC $7,240.00

Departure Bay School PAC $6,500.00

District Parent Advisory Council S.D. #68 – Nanaimo/Ladysmith $2,500.00 Dover Bay Secondary School PAC $27,120.00

Fairview Community School PAC $7,620.00

Forest Park Elementary PAC $8,080.00

Frank J. Ney School P.A.C. $8,680.00

Georgia Avenue Community School PAC $7,680.00

Hammond Bay Elementary School PAC Society $7,140.00

L’association des parents (APE) de l’ecole Oceane et du programme cadre a NDSS $3,120.00

Island Connect Ed K-12 PAC $7,920.00

McGirr Elementary School PAC $9,020.00

Mountain View Home and School Association $8,140.00

Nanaimo District Secondary School PAC $27,740.00

Cedar Elementary PAC $6,660.00

Park Avenue Parents Advisory Council $6,300.00

Pauline Haarer Elementary School PAC $4,580.00

Pleasant Valley Elementary School PAC $7,700.00

Quarterway Elementary School Parent Advisory Council $8,240.00

Randerson Ridge Elementary School PAC $8,500.00

Uplands Park PAC $6,700.00

Wellington Secondary School PAC $17,320.00

Discover Montessori Society Parent Group $1,420.00

VAST Career Technical Center Continuing Education PAC $5,980.00

Parksville Ecole Secondaire Ballenas Secondary School PAC $17,860.00

Parksville District Parent Advisory Council S.D. #69 – Qualicum $2,500.00

PASS/Woodwinds PAC $2,440.00

Springwood Elementary School PAC $9,480.00

Ecole Oceanside Elementary School Parent Advisory Council $9,520.00

Association Parents Ecole Cote Du Soleil $1,900.00

Assumption School Parent Support Group $2,720.00

Brooks Secondary School PAC $17,560.00

Westview Elementary P.A.C. $6,860.00

Henderson Elementary School Parent Advisory Council $2,000.00

James Thomson Elementary School P.A.C. $5,780.00

Kelly Creek Community School PAC $2,620.00

Partners in Education PAC $13,660.00

Qualicum Beach Arrowview Elementary Parent Advisory Council $5,960.00 Qualicum Beach Kwalikum Secondary School PAC $14,000.00

Qualicum Beach Parent Advisory Council $7,680.00

Collaborative Education Alternative Program (CEAP) PAC $4,420.00

Roberts Creek Roberts Creek Community Elementary School PAC $5,340.00

Chatelech Secondary School PAC $9,340.00

Kinnikinnick Elementary School PAC $4,820.00

Ecole Du Pacifique/Chatelech PAC $1,800.00

West Sechelt Elementary PAC $5,340.00

The province says more than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils are receiving funding for the 2020-21 school year. See this full list of schools here.