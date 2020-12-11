A warning that fishing for Wild Steelhead can lead to a big fine.

An angler in Campbell River is handing over $1,501 for killing a Wild Steelhead on the Quinsam River.

The species is protected from harvest by closures throughout B.C., and the Conservations Officer Service says the current steelhead population along the river is estimated to be only in the low hundreds.

The incident, which took place back in February 2019, was reported to the COS and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO). The joint investigation led to charges under the B.C. Sport Fishing Regulations.

Late last month in Campbell River court, the angler was fined $1,501 for catching and retaining more than the daily quota, under the BCSFR. The fine will see $1,500 go to the Oyster River Enhancement Society.

If you witness a violation, you’re encouraged to report it to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-800-465-4336.